Election 2020: Ketu South residents would ‘rise’ against govt on Monday - Fiifi Kwetey

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has stressed that the deployment of military into the constituency would not deter residents from going out in their numbers to oust the Nana Addo led administration in Monday’s polls.

According to the former Agric Minister, the Nana Addo led administration has failed the people, leaving them agitated -a situation he says would motivate residents to go all out to vote against government.



He noted that government has mismanaged the economy since coming into office in 2017.



He said, “…definitely there is an agitation for change here and of course, our people in Ketu South and most part of the region feel that even more because they want to see a real change that will bring complete acceleration; not plenty talks but real action.”



On the military deployment, the MP said, “No amount of intimidation is going to prevent our people from doing what they have to do and so the people who are so scared of loosing and are employing these tactics would not be successful. I mean our people are fearless, they have legitimate reasons to go all out and vote.”



The MP made the statement in Aflao on Friday, during the commissioning ceremony of a 3-unit classroom block built from the MPs Common Fund for the Duta basic school.

While charging residents to go all out and vote for the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and Dzifa Abla Gomashie as the next MP for Ketu South, the two-time MP also commissioned a warehouse for market women in the Aflao market and another maternity block project at Nogokpo.



The issue of military deployment into the Volta region since March this year, remains a raging debate as residents continue to accuse government of attempting to suppress them during the December 7th polls.



Just yesterday, the Volta regional house of chiefs in one of its many press statements expressed discontent over the issue while urging residents to go all out and vote on Monday.



But the MP believes none of that would stop residents of Ketu South from going out to vote out the Nana Addo led administration.