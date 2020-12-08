Election 2020: Kofi Adams wins Buem race

Tue, 8 Dec 2020 Source: Class FM
Mr Kofi Adams of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the seat for Buem.
The former National Organiser of the party polled 18,528 votes in Monday’s polls.
His closest contender Lawrence Kwame Aziale of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,843.
The candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku, polled 268 while Mr Darko-Boateng Adams of the People’s National Convention (PNC) polled 152 votes.
There was a total of 25,791 valid votes.
Some 314 invalid votes were recorded.
Source: Class FM
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles: