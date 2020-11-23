Election 2020: Kwabena Agyepong campaigns for Akufo-Addo, Amewu in Hohoe

Kwabena Agyepong is a former General Secretary of the NPP

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, has urged Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7 because he has delivered on all his promises.

Addressing a rally of the NPP in Hohoe on November 21, 2020, Mr Agyepong said President Akufo-Addo has been consistent with fulfilling all his 2016 campaign promises to Ghanaians.



Mr Agyepong has over the last four months been travelling with President Akufo-Addo throughout the country ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



"Everywhere we have been, the president has delivered on his mandate, whether it is infrastructure, whether it is schools, roads, water and what have you. We have a president who has compassion, a competent president, a president who has a vision, a president who is a man of action, a president who loves his people and a president who wants to serve the country Ghana," the former NPP General Secretary said.



"On the 7th of December, Ghanaians around the country are going to deliver a resounding endorsement to his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my brother John Peter Amewu, and I am sure next four years will see greater development," he added.



President Akufo-Addo resumed his 2020 campaign on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a one-week suspension following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, on November 12, 2020.

The President upon resumption first inaugurated the 45KW micro-hydro power generation plant at Alavanyo in the Volta Region.



He also inspected on-going construction works of a 5,000-seater sports stadium with astroturf in the Hohoe Constituency.



Over the next few days before the December 7 elections, President Akufo-Addo will be touring the Greater Accra Region Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region and the Ashanti Region.



Vice President and running mate of President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to campaign in the remaining regions of the country, particularly the five regions of the north -- Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, Northern and North East regions.



