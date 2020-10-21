Election 2020: Kwapong women ditch NDC for NPP

Former NDC stalwarts,numbering about 100 announced their defection at the Asunafo South Constituency

A group of known National Democratic Congress(NDC) supporters in Kwapong, in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, have ditched their long-time party, the NDC for the New Patriotic Party.

The former NDC stalwarts, numbering about 100, announced their defection at a grand durbar of Chiefs and people of Kwapong during the visit of Vice President Bawumia on Tuesday.



The women said their defection to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) was informed by the good policies of the Akufo-Addo government, especially the flagship Free Senior High School policy, which they said has relieved many parents of the difficulty of funding their children’s secondary education.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia warmly welcomed them into the elephant fraternity, and symbolically took a group photograph with them.

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Owusu Sekyere also welcomed them into the party and assured them of the party’s love and care.



“We welcome you into our family. From today, you are one of and we assure you of our love and care,” the Regional Chairman said.



The regional Chairman asked for special NPP tee-shirts to be presented to the defectors to seal their move from the NDC to the NPP.