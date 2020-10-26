Election 2020: Kwesi Pratt settles on 'karate' as best self-defence

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has given a hint about how he is preparing himself for the December general elections in the event of a chaotic scene.

Ghana will hold its Presidential and Parliamentary elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



The contest is seen to be between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is going into the elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),



Both candidates are seeking another term in office.



President Akufo-Addo wants to be retained in office whereas Mr. John Mahama seeks to come back into power after being voted out by Ghanaians in 2016.

As the nation gears up for the elections, Kwesi Pratt has forewarned those who seek to cause mayhem at the various polling stations.



Mr. Pratt emphasized that he won't wait for any person to physically attack him at the polling station or seek redress in court, but will stoutly defend himself. The senior journalist prescribed exhibiting karate skills as the best self-defence tactics.



''I won't sit down for you to harm me before I go to court. Whatever I can do to make sure you don't cause damage to my person or kill me, that the law permits me to do, I will take that action...And when you take a look at our constitution, the right to demonstrate is enshrined in it. If it were not the NDC government which introduced some fetters, it wasn't necessary to give the Police notification. If you are not happy about something, you can protest...demonstration is good. It is practised all over the world. If you're not happy with something, you have the right to embark on a protest...."



''During the recent voter registration exercise, didn't somebody carry pepper spray to the centre?...There are some other places where someone was stabbed with knife. That's why I'm saying I won't wait for you to stab me to death for you to be taken to court. If I know some karate [skills] I can use to disarm you, I will do just that. That's what I refer to as self-defence...the right to self-defence must be exercised," Mr Pratt Jnr stated.