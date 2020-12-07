Election 2020: Lydia Alhassan addresses voters at polling centre

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawuaso West Wuogo, Lydia Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Alhassan was present at the Legon Hall Annex A polling station during the voting process today to address voters at the station.

She expressed her elation at the great turnout of voters at the polling station.



“The turnout is massive and we appreciate you. My name is Lydia Alhassan. I am your Member of Parliament. I wish you all a very pleasant day”, she said.

Lydia Alhassan is competing with the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) John Dumelo to retain the seat as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.