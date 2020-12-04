Election 2020: ‘Military siege’ of Volta Region creates atmosphere of fear – Mahama

File photo: Some military men on an operaton

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said some actions of the current administration raise concerns about its commitment to peaceful elections on December 7, 2020.

John Dramani Mahama told an audience of eminent members of the public at an event to get him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pledge peace during the general election that the current administration must do more to demonstrate its commitment to peace.



Speaking at the event held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Friday, December 4, 2020, he said the questionable activities under the current administration have been a source of anxiety about the administration’s ability to deliver a peaceful, violence-free election.



“The military siege of the Volta Region and other locations during the [voters] registration exercise created an intimidatory atmosphere akin to a nation at war,” he cited as an example.



The former President, who is seeking a comeback on December 7, was referring to the deployment of military personnel by the Ghana Armed Forces in August this year.



The region is a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, the party Mr Mahama leads.



The incident caused traditional authorities to raise concerns that it will intimidate residents and prevent them from coming out to get their names registered in the 2020 electoral roll.





The government explained at the time that the deployment was to prevent terror attacks and is not politically motivated.



The government further stated that the military was deployed to mute a possible insurgency by the secessionist group pushing for the sovereignty of Western Togoland, an area that borders much of Volta Region.



Speaking at the event, Mr Mahama also said the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon, where national security operatives assaulted NDC supporters and assaulted an NDC Member of Parliament was fresh on the minds of many Ghanaians.



"This administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting unarmed honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remains one of the darkest days in our democratic history.



“Reckless remarks by the ruling members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogon were just a dress rehearsal of the actual election do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election,” Mr Mahama said.

Before pledging peaceful elections, Mr Mahama further stated that the intervention by the Peace Council following the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence led to the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party signing an agreement of 22 deliverable for the eradication of vigilantism.



He revealed that "of these 22 deliverables, 18 were dependent on government. As far as I am aware, the government has failed to sign the agreement.”



He urged Ghanaians to ensure peaceful elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.







