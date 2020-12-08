Election 2020: My campaign on agriculture, education inured to my victory – Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has said his promise of promoting education and agriculture led to his electoral victory in the Damongo constituency.

Mr Jinapor won the Damongo seat, beating the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Adam Mutawakilu, the incumbent in Monday’s polls.



Speaking about his victory and the contributing factor, Mr Jinapor said his message was not different from what the NPP government is already doing for the people of Ghana.



“The message was not different from what the NPP gave to the country neither is it different from what the government has rolled so far. This is a rural constituency, it’s a farming constituency so agriculture is a big issue here and, therefore, the commitment to complement the effort of government in helping farmers is one which I put forward firmly.



“The business of education, I was born and grew up here and I have become who I am humbly due to education so I put education before them ad so many infrastructural issues before them. But I say fundamentally, the twin issue of education and agriculture,” Mr Jinapor said in an interview with Joy News.



He also noted that his victory was made easier due to the work President Akufo-Addo has done in the region.

“The work of the president meant the platform on which we campaigned was a strong platform. This is the President who created a region for Savannah. The policies he put in place had the biggest impact in this region in particular so what worked for me I think the president’s work was a good basis upon which I then waged my campaign…” Mr Jinapor added.



Mr Jinapor polled 15,671 votes while Mr Mutawakilu got 13,330 votes.



An independent candidate, Mr David Tiki Dange, got 296 votes.



There was a total of 29,150 valid votes.



Some 499 ballots were rejected.

With the presidential race, President Nana Akufo-Addo polled 12,624 votes while former President John Mahama of the NDC won the constituency with 16,231 votes.



The other candidates polled as follows:



CHRISTIAN KWABENA ANDREWS (GUM) - 62



4. IVOR KOBINA GREENSTREET (CPP) - 27



5 AKUA DONKOR (GFP) - 3

6. HENRY HERBERT LARTEY (GCPP) - 7



7. HASSAN AYARIGA (APC) - 24



8. KOFI AKPALO (LPG) - 15



9. DAVID ASIBI APASERA (PNC) - 20



10. BRIDGET AKOSUA DZOGBENU (PPP) - 7

11. NANA KONADU AGYEMANG RAWLINGSG (NDP) - 4



12. ALFRED KWAME ASEIDU WALKER (INDEP) - 11



13. REJECTED - 861



14. Total Valid Votes - 29,199