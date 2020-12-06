Election 2020: NCCE preaches peace with film show at Fanteakwa South

Some of the residents watching the movie showed by the NCCE

Source: NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE has engaged residents at Osino tennis court on election violence using documentaries and a film show.

A case study of Rwanda, Liberia and Ivory Coast were some sample videos used for the programme at Fanteakwa South in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The exercise forms part of the Commission’s public education activities.



Officer in charge of the district office at Fanteakwa South, Osino Mr. Kwadwo Adu-Asare, together with Assistant Civic Education officer, Joseph Wiafe Boateng and Adusei Fredrick Jehoshaphat, Senior Field Officer entreated the citizenry to be contributors to a peaceful and violence-free election.



He went on to educate the citizenry of Osino to be more careful not to violate the rules and regulations laid down by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



He went further to urge all the political leaders to be major stakeholders in maintaining peace before during and after the election.

"It's important to maintain the peace we're enjoying in Ghana because it's the only country we have. Ghana has over the years been the beacon of hope and peace to our neighbours so let's help keep that.



"We've seen what happens when citizens of a country resort to violence during elections. Let’s do all we can to project and protect the peace we enjoy as Ghanaians," Mr Adu-Asare reiterated.



The activity which took place on Thursday, December 3, 2020, brought together people with different backgrounds and trade.





Source: NCCE