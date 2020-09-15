Politics

Election 2020: NDC, NPP need electric shock - Ivor Greenstreet

The flagbearer for the Convention Peoples Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The flagbearer for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said that the two leading political parties in Ghana need an electric shock in the 2020 polls.

According to him, Ghanaians have been subjected to pain under the NPP just like the NDC made the country go through turmoil with hardship some years ago.



To him, just like the NDC was full of themselves some four years ago and using the country’s resources to satisfy their own needs, the NPP is no different reiterating the need for both parties to be rejected by the voting populace.



However, he believes that Ghanaians should not think of bringing back the NDC because they will not change the story.

The CPP flagbearer believes that what Ghana needs to do now is to shock the two major political parties by choosing another alternative.



“Boys abr3, the NPP is doing just what the NDC was doing. But they should not go and bring back the NDC, what the people of Ghana need to do to these two parties is to give them an electric shock."



"The two parties need an electric shock,” Ivor Greenstreet said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.