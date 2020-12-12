Election 2020: NDC Women’s Wing embarks on demonstraton

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Party’s National Women’s Organiser

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s wing has embarked on a demonstration to reaffirm its rejection of the presidential election results as declared by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on December 9.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Party’s National Women’s Organiser, Madam Hanna Louisa Bisiw, to show the determination of the women to fight to ensure the EC rescinded its decision.



Madam Bisiw, speaking during the demonstration at the Party’s Headquarters, said the Commission should do the right thing by rescinding the declaration.



She said the figures, based on which Nana Akufo-Addo was declared the president-elect, were inaccurate, and urged the Commission to use the right figures, which would show that John Mahama was the winner of the election.

Madam Bisiw said the NDC wanted peace and that the EC should collate the results of the constituencies whose results were yet to be collated and declared.



She said women suffered the most during conflicts and urged the Commission to churn out the correct figures to declare the NDC winner of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



She called on Civil Society Organizations and the International Community to speak up on the matter and encourage the Electoral Commission to change its decision for peace to prevail in the country.