Election 2020: NDC boycotts collation in Eastern Region

Baba Jamal, member of the NDC National Election Committee

Eastern Regional Correspondent:

The NDC have boycotted the collation of results exercise currently ongoing at the premises of the Electoral Commission in Eastern Region.



The NDC executives in Eastern Region expressed strong unhappiness with the Eastern Regional EC for delaying with results.



As at 2pm on December 8, Baba Jamal who is a member of the NDC National Election Committee, led the Regional executives to run down the EC who had declared results of only 13 constituencies out of the 33 in the region.

The EC in the morning declared results of five constituencies and took more than four hours to come and declare seven more results which didn't sit well with the NDC.



The NDC's argument was that the Regional EC did not give them the opportunity to see the results to compare with their own collation and therefore declared their own results to the EC.



Baba Jamal announced that no matter what figure the EC brings out, the NDC had polled 38.53% in the Presidential results.