Election 2020: NDC declares 3-day fasting and prayers

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced 3-day fasting and prayers for the country as Ghanaians go to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.

This comes after the special voting exercise which came off December 1.



The 'spiritual' exercise will commence from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, December 5, 2020.



This new directive was made known by the NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in a press statement.

According to him, 3-day fasting and prayers exercise is to seek God’s intervention for a resounding victory for the NDC in upcoming general elections.



“It is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 general elections, to the Glory of God Almighty,” he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Both the Muslim and Christian communities will hold a special service to climax the fasting and prayers.