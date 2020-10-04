Election 2020: NDC’s spokesperson Rex Omar roasted for inciting violence

NDC spokesperson on creative arts, Rex Omar

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson on creative arts, Rex Omar, has come under fire over a Facebook post seeking to incite people to resort to street violence instead of the courts during the December polls.

“Election 2020 nobody is going to court!” the popular musician captioned his post causing huge uproar on his wall.



He added: “We’ll settle every matter on the street!”



There was mixed reactions to his post on social media as others described it as “irresponsible” and “irrelevant” with violent undertone.



“1992 NPP wrote stolen verdict instead of court or fight. 2012 NPP went to court. I hope you are bringing your family to the streets as well” one Richie Nii Hans commented under the post.



Another follower, Komla Daniel then responded: “Which Court? You mean the Npp packed Court? We will settle it on the street like they did in 2012 destroying my brother’s car at circle.”

“Because of nokofio! Smh. Which street please? The security will meet you on the street. Sad you are here touting war for an election you know from your heart that JM stands no chance of winning. I fee sad for you and your kind. Why should any sensible person call for the comeback of dumsor, cash and carry, fee paying SHS, factory less economy??? Etc!! Take it from me and screenshot my comment that, JM is history and that I’m very certain about,” Collins Kofi Oppong countered.



The veteran Musician in the midst of the heat had to do another post purportedly to clarify his previous one:











