Election 2020: NDC wants to poison the atmosphere with lies - Mustapha Hamid

Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has countered claims by the National Democratic Congress that there are plans to rig the ongoing presidential and parliamentary election.

The Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, addressing Ghanaians in a Presser which was held minutes after the oppositions “Emergency Press Briefing”, called on the public to disregard the NDC's propaganda.



“The whole NDC know that they have lost this election, and therefore the only way is to begin to put information in the public place that seeks to poison the atmosphere and suggest that this election is going to be stolen,” said Dr. Mustapha Hamid.

Adding: “They have been at it all through till today, we heard the presidential candidate of the NDC (John Dramani Mahama) complain in Bole that his bodyguards' name has been struck off from the voters roll, it turns out that isn’t true. His bodyguard has voted in the election."



