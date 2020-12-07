Election 2020: NDC will sweep 165 seats – Sly

Sylvester Mensah CEO of NHIA

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Mr Sylvester Mensah, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not only emerge victorious in today’s polls but also secure 165 parliamentary seats

The former NHIA CEO was speaking to Class News after he cast his vote on Monday, 7 December 2020.



“I can say with the national view that I have that the NDC will secure nothing less than 165 parliamentary seats and win the presidential elections by a margin of no less than 53 per cent; it’s going to be a one-straight victory and, so, we’re looking at a minimum of 53 per cent,” Mr Mensah said.



Mr Mensah, however, expressed worry about the ink being used by the Electoral Commission in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.



“My only difficulty with the voting is that I noticed that the ink that we use has changed, we now have a red ink; it looks quite odd, we have always used a dark one and when you vote, you could see it stuck on your thumb for quite a while and it makes a better presence on the ballot sheet. But this time, it’s reddish, it’s a very odd colour.”

He was, however, optimistic that the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the La Dadekotokpon Constituency, will emerge victorious.



“I hope it’s sustainable that by the close of the day, it wouldn’t fade on the paper, and we would still see the vote. I’m a little worried about that but that notwithstanding, the NDC is sure of victory. President John Dramani Mahama would emerge victorious. Our MP for Dadekotopon, Mr Odotei Sowah, will win and overall, we’ll secure no less than 165 parliamentary seats,” Mr Mensah added.



Ghanaians are today voting to elect both Members of Parliament and a President.



The election is being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) across the country.