Election 2020: NDC will win a majority with 145 parliamentary seats – Prophet predicts

As much as the two main parties in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, want to win the presidential election come December 7, these two are equally bent on winning the majority number of parliamentary seats.

According to the Founder and Leader of Jalem Chapel International, Apostle Kwame Owusu, the current opposition NDC after December 7 will have 15 seats more than the ruling NPP; making the party the majority members of the house.



According to the Apostle, his prediction will be in fulfillment of a prophecy revealed to him by God ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, Apostle Owusu said he had seen through revelation that the NDC out of the 275 seats to be fought for on December, will amass 145 seats whiles the NPP will trail with 130 seats.



“I want all the listeners to understand that when God makes a revelation through a prophet, it doesn’t mean the prophet belongs to any party. We are neutral persons. For the elections what the Lord revealed to me is that for the MPs NDC will win 145 and NPP will win 130. That is what the Lord clearly revealed to me,” he said.

Ahead of the 2020 December polls, Ghana’s 7th Parliament has been dissolved to give room for the 8th Parliament which will be sworn in at midnight of January 6, 2021.



At the time the last session was closing, the NPP and the NDC were the only political parties with representation in the house.



Out of the 275 seats in the house, the NDC had 106 whiles the NPP held 169.



