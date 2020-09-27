Election 2020: NPP MP Ama Sey to go independent

MP for Akwatia Constituency, Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey

The Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey has given an inkling of contesting the 2020 parliamentary election as an Independent Candidate.

Ama Sey who was seeking a second term lost the Parliamentary Primaries in June by four (4) votes to a young Legal Practitioner Ernest Kumi. The MP had 223 votes as against 227 polled by her main contender .



The MP suspected rigging and demanded for a recount, however, her demand was rejected.



The teaming Supporters and polling station executives of the party alleged some individuals in the party at the National and Regional levels schemed to manipulate the election to favour Ernest Kumi. They have since been mounting pressure on the MP to contest as Independent Candidate.



They argue that, Ernest Kumi is not known in the Constituency therefore cannot be imposed on them.



The MP has since been Organizing series of events to canvass more support. In one of her recent public events, she told her teaming supporters that “everyone wants quality thing so I’m urging you all to rally behind me so that on December 7, we vote for development in Akwatia. I will come to every community. I will come to every house, I will be in every Church and every group to speak to you. That is where the real issues will be talked about and at the end there will be victory”.



Reacting to this development on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, the Eastern Regional Chairman Kingston Okomeng Kissi dared the MP to go Independent.

“I dare her to go Independent. A seating Member of Parliament and you want to go Independent. Have you heard this before, it can never happen. In all I blame some top NPP gurus in the Region who are pushing her to go Independent. I want to tell them their plans will fall on their heads. At this time that some of us are busy roaming and campaigning then some people are doing this. They get money to support these things ”



He added ” It is through my hard work that NPP has taken over Akwatia today. I broke NDC Monopoly. I broke that record. At the time even in my own home town Akyem Wenchi only four houses were NPP but when I contested as MP I changed the narrative and Akyem Wenchi became NPP stronghold till date”.



The Regional Chairman said the MP has been spoken to by President Akufo-Addo not to go Independent but she seems adamant alleging that she wants to bring division to the party in the Constituency.



“We have done everything possible and spoken to Ama Sey. Even the President has invited her and spoken to her. Our Reconciliation Committee headed by Council of state Paa Kofi Ansong have met her and spoken to her but still she is adamant. What should we do again, a whole President has spoken to you. I wouldn’t want to reveal what the President told her but for that you would have known the real character of Ama Sey in NPP.



The Regional Chairman vowed that “I will not allow anyone with parochial interest to let NPP lose Akwatia Seat to NDC. It will happen over my dead body. Ama Sey wants to bring division in Akwatia NPP but it will not work by God’s grace. Why should we record skirt and blouse in Akwatia if indeed you are a true NPP member”.