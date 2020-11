Election 2020: NPP intends to use land guards to intimidate voters – Sam George alleges

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency Sam Nartey George has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to use land guards to create chaos in some constituencies including his own.

According to him, the NPP wants to use all manner of means to snatch his seat but such move, he said will not work.



Sam George said these during the 3FM constituency debate on Friday 20th of November.



He said "there is a gentleman who is recruiting land guards to come in and create chaos on Election Day. He possess himself as the head of security for the NPP candidate."



“I am a law abiding but what me and my people will not tolerate is anybody using the state and illegal means to subvert the will of the people in Ningo-Prampram,” he said.

The Ningo-Prampram constituency is one of the flash points listed by the Electoral Commission for electoral violence.



The NPP’s parliamentary candidate Alex Martey was not at the event.



He refused to honour the invitation of the organizers who tried their possible best to get him to appear at the event.