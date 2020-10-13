Election 2020: NPP is cruising to victory - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boahen Nana Obiri has said there is no doubt the party is cruising to victory in the upcoming December polls.

According to him, the NPP are not perturbed by the National Democratic Congress' “Machiavellian tactics” to make them (NPP) unpopular.



Speaking to the GhanaWeb in an interview, lawyer Boahen Nana Obiri said they are ready and poised for victory in the upcoming elections.



“We are cruising to victory, no amount of Machiavellian tactics by the NDC can deny us the victory.”



Commenting on the murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, he said it is time the country beefs up its security to minimize such incidents.

Nana Obiri also told GhanaWeb in the interview that, he suggested, two years ago, that the government should place CCTV cameras in all public buildings in the country but the advice did not get to parliament as no Member of Parliament spoke on it.



He said the incident is unfortunate hence the need for government to beef up security.



“We need to beef up the security of this country. Two years ago, I suggested that for every public building in the country including toll booth, filling stations, and church building must be installed with a CCTV camera. Up until now, I have not heard a single Member of Parliament talk about this idea. Let’s install CCTV cameras in every building and it will minimize insecurity,” he told GhanaWeb.