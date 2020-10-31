Election 2020: NPP is losing, they’ve one foot out already – Ras Mubarak

NDC’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak is very optimistic about his party winning back the presidency to restore Ghana from its ailing state under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He claims the NPP has been awful with their governance, hence, the time for them to be kicked out for John Dramani Mahama to take over affairs.
Ras Mubarak stated on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie' that Ghanaians are tired of the NPP-led government and are ready to show them the exit come December 7.
“They [NPP] already have one foot out from government. It’s the fact they are losing the election,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Odododiodio Violence: Ghanaians want to see action not lip service – Dela Edem to President
- Your special fund promise to aged artistes is absolute 'mirage' - Fredyma blasts NDC
- Abronye labels Asiedu Nketia as a 'pathological liar'
- Dec polls: Give NPP, NDC a shock they can’t forget – Ivor Greentsreet
- John Mahama consoles Elikplim Akurugu; assures Dome-Kwabenya
- Read all related articles