Election 2020: NPP launches 'loyal ladies, V20' in Ellembelle to canvass votes

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated two groups in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two groups namely Loyal Ladies and Victory (V20) are formed and inaugurated to canvass more votes for the NPP Parliamentary candidate in Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Before the inauguration, thousands of NPP faithful, sympathizers, Constituency Executives and Regional Executives thronged the principal streets of Aiyinasi, Edwakpole and Awiebo amidst brass band music.



The event has been described by some political pundits in the region as a sign of victory for the NPP party in the area.



Since 1992, the NPP has not won the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat before but this time around the party had vowed to win it for the first time.



The Ellembelle Parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

Addressing the charging atmosphere, the Constituency Chairman who organised the event, Mr Samuel Akainyah is popularly known as Chairman Atito thanked the members of the two groups for committing themselves to go out and campaign for the party's Parliamentary candidate and presidential candidate.



He also urged other party members to come together and form different groups like K-Wa Ladies as well as Loyal Ladies and V20 to ensure they won both the parliamentary and presidential seat for Ellembelle NPP for the first time in the history of Ghana's politics.



He stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government has done a lot of projects in Ellembelle Constituency than any government since 1992 and for that matter, the good people of Ellembelle should vote massively for the NPP come December 7.



He took the opportunity to disclose to the gathering the number of logistics he had personally donated to V20 volunteer group such as 10 motorbikes, 3,500 NPP branded t-shirts and among others to support the party's campaign activities.



He, therefore, pledged to continue to resource all the campaign groups in the area.

Chairman Atito ended his speech by charging the leaders of the two groups to use their logistics provided efficiently and also told the teeming supporters of the party to continue to repose confidence in the NPP government and retain the government come December 7, 2020.



"I will urge you to campaign vigorously, I will urge you to have confidence in Akufo-Addo-led government and support the agenda Four More for Nana and First Time for Bonzoh K and I know Bonzoh K is going to win the Ellembelle seat for the first time for we the NPP so let us all support Bonzoh K to win", he emphasized.



On his part, the Western Regional Organiser of NPP, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed explained to the gathering the need for them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo to continue with the policies he had started and also vote massively for their Parliamentary candidate Mr Kwasi Bonzoh to accelerate more development for the Ellembelle District.



Mr Isaac Menlah who contested Kwasi Bonzoh in the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary primaries touched on the need to unite as one group.



He, therefore, further advised party faithful to come together and fight for a common goal of ensuring we win the Ellembelle seat for the first time.

Other speakers touched on a few notes and admonished the leaders and members present to work for hand in hand as well as in unity to achieve their common goal of the groups.



The leaders of the two groups were advised to welcome everyone on board and understand that they were not in any competition with anyone.



During the inauguration, a vibrant youth of NDC of about 12 from different communities officially announced their resignation from the party NDC to join the New Patriotic Party.



These detectors also pledged to support the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area and Nana Addo to ensure "Victory 2020 whether rain or shine".

