Election 2020: NPP most abusive on radio in October - MFWA

The MFWA ranked the New Patriotic Party as the most abusive on radio

The October edition of the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) language monitoring has cited the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the most abusive party on radio for the month of October.

The October language monitoring report cited specific individuals of the party including Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman; and Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, NPP Bono Regional Chairman.



Other individuals cited in the report were the Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the major opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mugabe Maase, host of the Inside Politics programme on Accra-based Power FM.



Over the monitoring period (October 1-31), a total of 2,236 radio programmes were monitored on 40 selected radio stations across the country. The programmes monitored included news bulletins, and political/current affairs discussions aired on the 40 radio stations.



A total of 81 indecent expressions were recorded by 45 individuals.



The 81 indecent expressions were made up of insulting and offensive comments; unsubstantiated allegations; provocative remarks; expressions containing prejudice and bigotry.

The 45 individuals who made the indecent expressions featured on the radio programmes as hosts, discussants/panelists, interviewees and callers.



The NPP recorded the highest number of indecent expressions (30) followed by the NDC with (19); the United Front Party (UFP) with six (6) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) with one (1) indecent expression.



Out of the 40 radio stations monitored, 16 recorded indecent expressions. Power FM located in Accra recorded the highest (15) indecent expressions on its afternoon political show titled Inside Politics. Accra-based Oman FM recorded (14) indecent expressions all on its evening political show titled Boiling Point. Ashh FM located in Kumasi recorded (14) indecent expressions all as a result of feeds it picked from Oman FM. Wontumi Radio based in Kumasi recorded (13) indecent expressions on its morning show. Accra FM recorded (6) indecent expressions across two programmes – Citizen Show (4) and Ghana Yensom (2) while Nkawkaw-based Obuoba FM and Fox FM based in Kumasi recorded five (5) indecent expressions each.



The language monitoring on radio project seeks to promote issues-based campaigning and use of decent language/expression before, during and after Ghana’s 2020 elections.



In Ghana, the project is being implemented with funding support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA); and STAR-Ghana Foundation with funding from UKAID and EU. The project is also being implemented in Cote d’Ivoire and Niger with funding support from OSIWA.