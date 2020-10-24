Election 2020: NPP must win to change the destiny of Ghana - Adwoa Sarfo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed that the ruling New Patriotic Party can never leave the unprecedented development it has brought to the country to the “incompetent” National Democratic Congress (NDC), hence the need to vote the NPP into power again.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘IAM4NANA fundraising campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections, she said: “This is an election that we must win to change the destiny of Ghana. What we have started, we cannot leave it in the hands of the incompetent NDC”.



Adwoa Safo further advocated for the increase in the number of women in parliament. She was confident that the NPP will do more to put women in parliament as has always been the case.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today launched the ‘IAM4NANA’ fundraising campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections.



The party has outlined a series of activities to raise fund to support the campaign.