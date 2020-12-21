Election 2020: NPP’s Alexander Akwasi Acquah tops Eastern Region with over 79%

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament–elect for Akyem Oda Constituency

The Member of Parliament–elect for Akyem Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah defeated his opponents with a huge margin to land him a seat in Ghana’s 8th Parliament under the 4th Republic come January 7, 2021.

The first-time MP, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emerged as the winner in a landslide victory claiming the highest percentage of total votes cast.



Out of 33 parliamentary seats in the region, the NPP won twenty-five seats while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took the remaining eight in the just-ended 2020 polls held on December 7.



Although he went into the elections as the man tipped to win in an area believed to be the stronghold of the NPP, Mr. Akwasi Acquah did not relax on his oars but worked hard to record the highest votes in terms of percentage. He is reported to have come second nationwide after Francisca Oteng, who polled about 83% of votes in the Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



With a whopping 79.45% representing 25,380 votes, Mr. Akwasi Acquah totally knocked off his closest contenders Jones Asante of the NDC, who polled a total of 6,262 votes representing 19.60%, and Madam Lucy Ansah of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) who garnered a paltry 0.94%.

The newly-elected MP believes that his lofty ideas and policies which he promised the constituents culminated in his massive victory in the parliamentary polls.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo breakfast show on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Mr. Acquah revealed some of his pledges to his people including, donating half of his salary towards the establishment of a fund to cater for the development needs of the constituency.



He has intentions of sharing the allotted MP’s Common Fund among all the 18 electoral areas that constitute the Akyem Oda Constituency in the region.



Mr. Acquah believes his constituents trust him to deliver and as such, has vowed to ensure they receive their share of government projects and would render accounts of his service to the people as their MP.