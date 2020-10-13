Election 2020: NPP will not be intimidated - Sammi Awuku

National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has said the New Patriotic Party will remain vigilant to ensure every ballot paper is counted properly on election day.

According to him, the members of the NPP will not be intimidated by anyone in the upcoming election.



“We will not be intimidated in this election; we refuse to be intimidated in this election. The NPP will remain vigilant and make sure every ballot is counted and counted properly,” he said.



Speaking at the Teachers Conference Volta 2020 held in Ho, he said the December 7 election is an opportunity for Ghanaians to choose between prosperity and poverty.

“The ballot paper will be a choice between prosperity and poverty…competence and incompetence…the ‘dumsor’ we’ve ended and someone who wants to continue from where he left off.”



He said the NPP does not want to be favoured in the polls neither do they want their opponent to be favoured.



“We don’t expect our opponents too to be favoured and no region will be declared a no-go area in this united Ghana. The presidency will not be for mistakes again, we don’t have time to waste again,” he added.