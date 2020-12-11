Election 2020: NPP won Banda parliamentary seat, EC figures ‘flawed, deceitful’ – Abronye DC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe

The Bono regional chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is rejecting the parliamentary electoral result by the Electoral Commission which declared the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, Ahmed Ibrahim, MP-elect for Banda constituency.

At the end of polls, counting and collation, the NPP candidate, Joe Danquah polled 8195 while Mr Ibrahim polled 8276 votes of the total valid vote cast.



But addressing the media on Friday, 11 December 2020, chairman of the NPP in Bono region, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye, said the results declared by the EC does not reflect the will and right of the people of Banda “and that, same is fraudulent, flawed, deceitful and not only a scam but a dubious sham.”



According to him, per the figures on the EC's pink sheet available to all stakeholders, the subtotals of all the figures do not reflect the grand total stated on the pink sheet.



“A diligent calculation and collation of the results stated in all 44 polling stations in addition to the special voting on the pink sheet does not reflect the total sum of what the EC has on the pink sheet,” he said.



Abronye stated that upon a proper collation, the NPP's candidate gained 8246 of the total valid vote cast whereas the NDC candidate polled 8219 “meaning that the NPP candidate Hon Joe Danquah won the election with a slim margin of 27 votes.”



“Let me state categorically that, due to this miscalculation and several irregularities that occurred at the stronghold of the NDC, our agent did not sign the final pink sheet thereby giving us a legitimate reason to reject the flawed results declared by the EC in the Banda constituency and any other subsequent declarations made thereof,” he noted.



Abronye, therefore, called on the EC to review the results collated and come back to declare results which in is opinion will reflect the true will and rights of the people to prevent any uncalled-for violence “because where the will of the people are undermined, violence takes over.”

Read Abronye’s full speech from the press conference below:



FULL TEXT: PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY NPP BONO REGIONAL CHAIRMAN KWAME BAFFOE ABRONYE



Good morning Ladies and gentlemen of the media and all Patriots gathered herein



I will like to read this address in English and then take my time to explain same in our local dialect Twi for the sake of our local people listening and watching us from their various homes and places.



Let me start by thanking the media for responding to our call despite our short notice. I am very much aware that, if not for the sake of our democracy and for their unflinching quest and desire for justice, truth and fairness they wouldn't have been here to convey our message to the masses.



Few days ago, Ghanaians went to the polls to elect parliamentarians and a President. God being so good, the Electoral commissioner just about 30 hours ago declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President Elect of the Republic of Ghana.



This press conference will not seek to address the general issues surrounding the elections but will be focused specifically on the BANDA constituency here in the Bono Region.

The Banda constituency as known by you has always been described as a flash point when it comes to matters of election but interestingly this year's election is one which has recorded less reports of violence but major reports of electoral irregularities and fraud at polling stations within Banda Ahenkro noted to be the strong hold of the NDC.



Despite several isolated reports of electoral malpractices and irregularities in the constituency, in the spirit of national and societal unity, we in the New Patriotic Party decided not to resort to violence but channel our grievances through the appropriate quarters.



BANDA PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS



At the end of polls, counting and collation of results at the Banda constituency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP, the party which we belong won with 8,332 of the total valid vote cast whereas John Mahama of the NDC also trailed with 7,881 of the total valid cast.



The NPP’s Presidential candidate now President Elect won the Presidential elections at Banda with a clear margin of 451 valid vote cast.



This margin points to the fact that, the people of Banda are happy with the good works of the President and the NPP and thus realized the need to vote 4More4 Nana to do more for them.



BANDA PARLIAMENTARY RESULTS.

Ladies and gentlemen of the media, this is where my major concern stands.



At the end of polls, counting and collation of results as the constituency pink sheet available to all political parties including the NPP as a major stakeholder, the pink sheet indicated that, the NPP candidate for the constituency who is now the Member of Parliament Elect in waiting Hon Joe Danquah gained 8195 of the total valid vote cast whereas the NDC candidate Ahmed Ibrahim who has been fraudulently declared winner gained 8276 of the total valid vote cast.



Friends of the media, let me state that, the results declared by the Electoral Commission at the Banda Constituency does not reflect the will and right of the people of Banda and that, same is fraudulent, flawed, deceitful and not only a scam but a dubious sham.



I will prove to you why I refer to the results of the EC at Banda with regards to the parliamentary elections with the words above.



Per the figures on the Electoral Commission's pink sheet available to all stakeholders, the sub totals of all the figures does not reflect the grand total stated on the pink sheet.



A diligent calculation and collation of the results stated in all 44 polling stations in addition to the special voting on the pink sheet does not reflect the total sum of what the EC has on the pink sheet.



Friends of the media herein gathered, for the avoidance of doubt, we shall project the pink sheet on the screen so that all of us here can use our calculators to collate same.

Upon a proper collation, the NPP's candidate who is the MP elect in waiting gained 8246 of the total valid vote cast whereas the NDC candidate also gained 8219 meaning that, the NPP candidate Hon Joe Danquah won the election with a slim margin of 27 votes.



Let me state categorically that, due to this miscalculation and several irregularities that occurred at the strong hold of the NDC, our agent did not sign the final pink sheet thereby giving us a legitimate reason to reject the flawed results declared by the EC in the Banda constituency and any other subsequent declarations made thereof.



Friends of the media, we are by this press conference calling on the Electoral Commission to review the results collated and come back to declare results which will reflect the true will and rights of the people to prevent any uncalled - for violence because where the will of the people are undermined, violence takes over.



On this note, as the regional chairman of the NPP in this region (Bono) I have the distinguished honour to declare Hon Joe Danquah as the member of parliament rightfully and legally elected for the Banda Constituency.



Let me conclude by sending a word of caution to the NDC that, we shall not tolerate the use of thugs, vagabonds and criminals in the constituency to intimidate the electoral officers and indigenes of the constituency. We shall use all necessary and available means to protect and defend our ballots.



Let me also add that, we in the NPP will never resort to violence however, should the constituency be plunged into chaos, the Electoral Commission will have itself to be blamed because they have prepared the grounds and platform for same.



Friends of the media, Thank you very much for coming.