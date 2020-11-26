Election 2020: New Juabeng North NPP Chair predicts 56% of votes for Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo (L) and John Mahama

The New Juaben North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman, has predicted a win with 56% of total votes cast for his party.

He said the prediction is based on the good performance of the NPP in government adding that Ghanaians are witnessing a resilient economy under the current administration.



Speaking on Atinka AM Drive, hosted by Ekuoba Gyasi, Mr Boateng said the internal and external projections and polls suggest the New Patriotic Party government headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the hearts of Ghanaians after fulfilling every promise made in 2016.



According to him, Nana Addo’s victory has been corroborated a respected prophetess.



“I visited one prophetess, Comfort Oti and her husband Pastor Oti a week after Nana Addo was sworn in as President and what they said to me was that Nana Addo’s coming in 2020 will be bigger than 2016,” he said.

In 2016, President Akufo-Addo polled 5,716,026, which represented 53.9% with NDC’s John Mahama polling 4,713,277 which was 44.4%.







