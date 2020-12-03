Election 2020: New survey predicts victory for Akufo-Addo

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A new survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has predicted a 50.4% victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming polls.

They also projected that the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress will garner 34.9% votes in the general elections.



The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah in an interview with Citi News Thursday, December 3, 2020, furthered that possibility that there would be a run-off in the polls was high.



She highlighted that “50.4% of voters said they were going to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and 34.9% said they were going to vote for John Mahama and 2% were thinking of voting for GUM.”



Mussa Dankwah noted that the survey was conducted across 84 constituencies in the country.

It pointed out that electorates will consider these major things; education, jobs and the economy before casting their ballot for a political party on December 7, 2020.



This follows a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, which also has the NPP topping the list with 51.7 percent.



The NDC’s votes were pegged at 40.4%.