Election 2020: Ningo-Prampram is my home turf, nobody will misbehave – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has emphasized that scenes from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections will not be repeated in his constituency in the upcoming polls.

According to the MP who suffered various forms of abuses during the 2019 by-elections, he fell victim because he monitored the elections on an ‘away turf’.



The MP told GhanaWeb on Election Desk that he has told the Deputy Defence Minister about his plans to maintain peace and sanity in his constituency during the entire voting process.



“I jokingly said to the Deputy Defence Minister, Major Rtd Derick Oduro that at Ayawaso West Wuogon I was a one man walking on an away turf. Ningo-Prampram is my home turf, nobody will come and misbehave there…,” he said in the interview recorded on November 11.



When asked about how he was going to ensure strict adherence to the electoral laws during and after the polls he simply reiterated that “nobody will misbehave there, just take my word for it. It’s my home turf.”



Giving further basis for his position on the election atmosphere in his constituency, he likened the situation to stories about the lions in the animal kingdom.

“When a Lion stray out of his pride, Hyenas may try to attack it but when a Lion is in its own den, no Hyena will dare to come there,” he said.



In the heat of confusion at Ayawaso West Wuogon during the by-election in 2019, the Ningo-Prampram MP was assaulted by some operatives of the National Security following his resistance to some of their directives.



The MP later testified before the Emile Short Commission which was established to instigate the violence that marred the fortunes of the electoral process.



