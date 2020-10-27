Election 2020: No candidate can win Presidency with nearly a million votes – Ephson projects

Ben Ephson Junior, Pollster

Pollster Ben Ephson Junior, says no party can win with a margin close to the one million votes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo garnered to win the 2016 election.

“I can tell you for a fact that, whoever wins the 2020 [presidential election] election, the margin can never exceed the 984,000 and overvotes that Nana Akufo-Addo won in 2016.



“The votes will be a little closer to Nana Addo’s 984, 000 and overvotes in 2016 but can never exceed that margin,” he said Tuesday, October 27, 2020, on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Angel FM.



His prediction is based on the fact that voter turnout usually reduces whenever there is a change in government.

He added that “If there is going to be a high voter turnout then it will depend on COVID-19 which is having an impact on the citizens.”



The pollster also maintained that the political party to win in the Greater Accra region will automatically win Central and Western regions to eventually win the polls.