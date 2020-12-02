Election 2020: Notable MPs who will not return to Parliament next year

File photo of some of the MPs who will not be returning to Parliament next year

With five days to the December 7 polls, some Members of Parliament already know their fate as they have either quit the Legislature voluntarily or failed to win their party’s primaries earlier in the year.

GhanaWeb’s analysis of the fluid dynamics within the Legislature shows that 11 parliamentarians voluntarily withdrew their re-election bid, while another 50 lost to their compatriots during internal party primaries.



In all, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost as much as 40 of its MPs during primaries in June 2020, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) replaced only nine of its MPs in August. However, 11, voluntarily quit the Legislature as they did not contest the primaries.



Below is GhanaWeb’s compilation of some notable MPs who will not be in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



The following people voluntarily quit Parliament.



1. Alban Bagbin (NDC)



Alban Bagbin voluntarily quit the House having represented the people of Nadowli-Kaleo for at least 28 years – he has won re-election six continuous times after he first entered Parliament in 1992. He leaves the House as a respected Legislature. He is currently the Second Deputy Speaker of the House.



2. Inusah Fuseini (NDC)



Inusah Fuseini represented the people of Tamale Central in the 4th, 5th, 6th and the 7th Parliaments – 16 years in total.

3. Richard Quashigah (NDC)



Mr Quashigah represented the people of Keta constituency for eight years – in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.



4. Fifi Kwettey (NDC)



Fifi Kwettey also represented Ketu South for eight years in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.



5. Dr Bernice Heloo (NDC)



Dr Bernice Heloo served the people of Hohoe in the Volta Region in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.



6. Magnus Kofi Amoatey (NDC)



Magnus Kofi Amoatey represented the people of Yilo Krobo in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.

7. Clement Kofi Humado (NDC)



Mr Humado, MP for Anlo served in the area for 16 years in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments.



8. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (NPP)



Currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, she represented Anyaa Sowutuom for 16 years in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments.



9. Dr Anthony Akoto Osei (NPP)



Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has represented the people of Tafo in the Ashanti Region for 16 years in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments.



10. Dr Ziblim Iddi (NPP)



Dr Iddi was Legislator only in the 7th Parliament, representing the people of Gushegu in the Northern Region.

11. Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah (NPP)



Mr Appiah-Pinkrah is among the longest-serving MPs, representing the people of Akrofrom in the Ashanti Region for 16 years in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments.







The following notable MPs were kicked out by their compatriots during primaries:



1. Yileh Chireh (NDC)



Mr Yileh Chireh represented the Wa constituency for 16 years in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments.



2. Ras Mubarak, NDC MP for Kumbumgu in the Northern Region. He is a first-time Member of Parliament, who served in the 7th Parliament.



3. Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah (NPP)

Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah represented the people of New Juabeng South in the Eastern Region for eight years in the 6th and 7th Parliaments. His loss has hit Parliament hard as he is an experience Legislator and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament.



4. Ben Abdallah Banda, NPP MP for Offinso in the Ashanti Region served for 12 years in the 5th, 6th and 7th Parliaments. He is also an experience Legislator who leaves House as the Chairman of the Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.



5. Joseph Kofi Adda, NPP MP for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region. He represented the constituency for 16 years in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th Parliaments.



6. William Agyapong Quaittoo, NPP MP for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region. He represented the constituency for eight years in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.



7. Collins Owusu Amankwah, NPP MP for Manhyia North in the Ashanti Region. He represented the constituency for eight years in the 6th and 7th Parliaments.