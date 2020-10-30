Election 2020: Nothing, not even the EC can deny Mahama the Presidency- Otokunor

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has indicated that victory in the upcoming December 7 general election is inevitable.

Basing his assertion on the campaign trail of the opposition NDC, the Deputy Chief Scribe of the party has assured that the grounds are fertile for his party to win the upcoming general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Mr. Boamah Otokunor noted that there is absolutely nothing, whether physical or spiritual means and even with the help of the Electoral Commission (EC) that can change the plan of God to make former President John Dramani Mahama the next President in 2021.



“The grounds are very fertile and there is absolutely nothing, be it physical or spiritual or even the EC can change the plans of God to make former President John Dramani Mahama the next President in 2021. Nobody can change that; it is something that has been established already and in the hearts of Ghanaians, they have decided to reject Akufo-Addo’s bad government,” he asserted.

He reiterated that the NDC has come to the realisation through their campaign that Ghanaians are ever ready to vote out Akufo-Addo’s bad government as they are not prepared to allow the current President to continue to deteriorate the country.



“We take pride in the fact that Ghanaians have rejected the bad government of President Akufo-Addo. If you follow the campaign very well, what the authorities of the lands are telling is different from what they are telling the ruling NPP," he claimed.



He stressed that apart from the Flagbearer and his Running Mate teams, the party members have formed various teams that are moving from house to house and other places campaigning for the party to ensure that the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) becomes a reality.