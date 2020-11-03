Election 2020: Odododiodio NPP, NDC PCs commit to peace

Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Nii Lante Bannerman, NDC, NPP parliamentary candidate

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra region have committed to peace before, during and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary election.

The youth of the two major political parties were recently engaged in a bloody clash during a peace walk by the NDC youth in the area.



The police is currently investigating the matter to bring those found culpable to book.



With barely a month to the December 7 polls, officials from the National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, met with the Parliamentary candidates of the NPP and NDC for the constituency to sign a peace declaration.



The NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman, after signing the declaration said: “As a person and as a political party, we believe strongly in the politics of ideas.



“We believe the electorate should be given the free will without any persuasion whatsoever to decide who and which party the person will want to vote for.



“We are not a violent party and we will not subscribe or endorse any violence in any way and I strongly condemn what happened last time in no uncertain term…”

For his part, incumbent MP Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said he is committed to total peace.



He said: “I stand here today on behalf of the National Democratic Congress to commit myself to peace before, during and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary election.



“I do this in the solemn belief that in this constituency we are a family and as such, I cannot see myself vandalizing, brutalizing, attacking any member of my family.



“I stand here to say that we in the NDC are committed to total peace, we want a peaceful election, we want a peaceful environment so that our people will come out in their numbers to vote on the 7th of December 2020 for their preferred candidate…”



