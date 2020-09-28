Election 2020: Okada promise won’t win NDC votes – Wontumi

The NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A promise to legalize commercial motorbikes in Ghana which was made by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama cannot win him votes in this year’s elections, the Ashanti Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has said.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, said during the unveiling of all the parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti Region at an event in Kumasi on Sunday, September 27 that the Akufo-Addo administration is providing decent jobs for the youth of this country.



To that end, he said Ghanaians will not be hoodwinked to believe in a promise to legalise what he described as a risky venture.



Mr Mahama ahead of the 2020 elections has promised to legalise and regulate Okasa in case he wins the polls.



In the view of Mr Mahama, Okada is providing more jobs for the youth hence his promise.

But Chairman Wontumi said: “This Okada promise cannot win NDC votes because Ghanaians are discerning."



“Former President Mahama has promised to build mortuaries in the Zongos and so he wants the youth to die through okada and go and put them there. This cannot be a good promise to make to Ghanaians.”



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect and president and lawmakers.



