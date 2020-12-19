Election 2020: Parliament’s Defense committee demands Mahama’s arrest

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has called for the arrest of the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, Mr Mahama must be held responsible for allegedly inciting his party supporters to demonstrate and cause chaos across the country.



Mr Amankwah noted that the former president made various public pronouncements to instigate his party supporters.



“He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election.



“If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough,” he said.



The Vice-Chairman, who doubles as Chairman of Parliament’s Assurance Committee, also called on the National Peace Council and other faith-based organisations to call Mr Mahama to order and use the laid down procedures to seek redress.



“All because the elections did not go his favour so Ghana should burn or if people will die, he doesn’t care, the National Peace Council, faith-based organisations and the moral society should call the former President Mahama to order that enough is enough,” Mr Amankwah, who is the MP for Manhyia North.

The incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the just-ended 2020 presidential elections.



The Returning Officer for the presidential polls, Mrs Jean Mensa, who is the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.



Mr Mahama polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.



But the NDC and Mr Mahama have rejected the outcome of the elections, claiming it was flawed and rigged.



Scores of NDC supporters have subsequently hit the streets to register their displeasure with the outcome of the elections across the country.



