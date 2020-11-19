Election 2020: Police administration prescribes specific uniforms for officers

Ghana Police personnel. File photo

The Police administration has prescribed particular uniforms for the officers who will be deployed for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the Police, this is for the purpose of uniformity and easy identification of police personnel during the polls.



A Police wireless message said “for the purpose of uniformity and easy identification of police personnel during the 2020 election period. INGPOL directs that only traditional police uniforms will be used for the election 2020 duties and related operations for avoidance of doubt the approved traditional uniforms for this purpose are blue-black/black and camouflage uniforms.



“The CID and FID personnel will also wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.”



The administration further “directs under no circumstance should brown khaki be entertained even during route march for the election 2020 duties. Also, no personnel should be seen in beard wearing police uniform except those with excuse shaving."



“Exempted personnel should also trim down the beard. Commanders are directed to ensure compliance with these directives to avoid being sanctioned together with the defaulting personnel.”

Meanwhile, over 62,000 security personnel would be deployed to various polling stations across the country for the elections, Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Shilla Kesse Abayie Buckman has revealed.



She made the revelation on Onua TV/ Onua FM/Connect FM’s Election Command Forum dubbed: “Abatuo Ne Banbo” (Elections and Security) on Wednesday, November 18.



She said the officers have been dawned from the police, immigration, fire service, prisons service, customs and the Ghana Armed Forces.



DSP Buckman said these officers are ready to provide protection to law-abiding citizens during the polls.



“We have deployed over 62,794 policemen to watch over us during the 7th December elections,” she said and also assured that the hotlines of the security services will be very active on election day to receive information from the public.

She further urged miscreants who intend to foment troubles in the elections to abort their plans because the law will deal with them ruthlessly.



“Do not listen to anybody who asks you to engage in troubles because when you're are arrested you will be released because if you are arrested the law will deal with you,” she said.



