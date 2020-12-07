Election 2020: Police on a hunt for thugs behind Awutu Senya East shooting

Two polling agents of the National Democratic Congress were shot at and wounded

Reports from the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region indicate that two polling agents of the National Democratic Congress were shot at and wounded.



The two were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



“Voting is progressing steadily and peacefully across the country. At Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, however, Police is on chase for occupants of a black 4×4 SUV who reportedly shot occupants of a silver-coloured Kia private salon car with registration number GW 2375-20,” The Ghana Police Service wrote on its Twitter handle.



Few months ago, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson fired warning shots at a registration center because she suspected that some miscreants were coming to the Polling station to cause mayhem.





