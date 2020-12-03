Election 2020: Police provides WhatsApp line for violence-related information

Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

The Ghana Police Service has provided a WhatsApp number for individuals to send videos, audios, and Photographs on any disturbance on Election Day.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, James Oppong Boanuh, the WhatsApp number is to ensure rapid response to endure peace and smooth election process.



The Whatsapp mobile phone number 0206639121 and the police toll-free numbers 18555, 191, 112 will also be available for people to call.

He also announced the following numbers for phone calls - 0302773906, 0302787373, 0550323323, 0275000156.



In a radio interview on Accra-based Peace FM he assured the general public protection will be given to person who provided information to the police while he cautioned individuals to desist from engaging in any violence.