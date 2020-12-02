Election 2020: Polls end in Kpone Katamanso smoothly

File: A voter casting his vote

The special voting, which preceedes the General election, has ended in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency without hitches.

The exercise, which was conducted at Michel Camp, was generally smooth with no recorded incidents.



Out of the 762 special voters expected to take part in the polls, 634 voted before polls ended at exactly 1700 hours.



Polling agents for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana Union Movement (GUM) all expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and praised the Electoral Commission for the high performance of electoral equipment and personnel.



They further expressed optimism that the general election on December 7 would be conducted even more peacefully bereft of technical hitches.

As accustomed, the ballot boxes which contained for both Presidential and Parliamentary cast ballots were sealed and transported to the Kpone District Police Station.



Meanwhile, the GNA observed that all the Covid-19 protocols were largely adhered to.



