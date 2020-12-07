Election 2020: Presiding Officer jumps from 19 to 100 during counting

A photo of ballot papers

A Presiding Officer has been caught trying to play mischief with the counting of the ballot papers.

In a viral video on social media, the said officer is seen to have jumped from 19 to 100 during the counting of the ballot papers.



The video evidence didn’t show or state the exact polling station that this incidence happened and also it is not known which political party was going to benefit from the strange counting of the Presiding Officer.



GhanaWeb can not state categorically if the Presiding Officer did so intentionally or it was a mere mistake.



