Election 2020: Renew NPP's mandate for more development – Bawumia pleads

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged voters to retain the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration on December 7, 2020, because that will consolidate Ghana's development agenda.



Addressing mini rallies at separate occasions in the Chereponi and Yunyoo/Nansuan districts in the North East Region as part of a five-day tour of the region, the Vice President said Ghana’s future looks brighter under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



“The future looks brighter under the Nana Addo administration. For the past four years, we have done what the NDC [National Democratic Congress] couldn't do for eight years.



“So, when you go to the polls on December 7 to cast your votes, remember the good works we have done for the past four years and vote massively for NPP for more development,” state-owned Daily Graphic quoted the Vice President in a report on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He added: “bringing back NDC and John Mahama to power means bringing back suffering and wahala to Ghanaians.”



He told the rally of NPP supporters that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC could not prove themselves worthy of managing the affairs of the country when they were given the mandate.



In his view, they can not be trusted to perform any better if given the mandate to govern.



“As we are going to the polls next week, if we vote for NDC it means that programmes such as Free Senior High School and Planting for Food and Jobs are likely to be cancelled,” he appealed.