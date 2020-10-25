Election 2020: Resorting to 'self-defence' at polling stations ill-advised - Ursula Owusu

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has advised Ghanaian electorates not to consider self-defence in the event of a physical confrontation during the December 7 polls their first resort.

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has been advocating that the electorates should defend themselves against assailants who attempt to disrupt the elections.



“The court is not the only option; there are other alternatives...The law mandates me to apprehend and use reasonable force on you'', he said.



He urged the electorates to fight off such persons stressing ''the law grants everybody the right to self-defence if someone threatens you with a knife''.



But Hon. Owusu-Ekuful has vehemently dissented to Mr. Pratt's self-defence assertions.



Contributing to the Friday edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the Communications Minister urged Ghanaians to always report cases of violence to the security personnel who will be stationed at the polling stations.

She stated that the security services should be the first port of call in any riotous incident.



''Our laws permit self-defence but we don't want law of the jungle, survival of the fittest...There are security personnel at every polling station because if we all say we choose to defend ourselves, nobody can vote. It will turn into chaos...I plead with all of us to adhere to the measures in place because it will help us. It's our thumb that must speak, not who has the strongest muscle'', she emphasized.



She noted that the security services are at the polling stations to maintain law and order.



