Election 2020: Sam George has only 20,000 votes in Ningo-Prampram – Alex Martey predicts

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ningo-Prampram, Alex Martey, has confidently expressed that of the ninety-six thousand (96,000) registered voters in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, the incumbent MP of the constituency, Sam George has only twenty thousand (20,000) votes.

He shared his prediction on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



Explaining his basis for this prediction, he told Kwame Afrifa Mensah, “I am sure of victory because the people of Ningo-Prampram looking at our register are about 96,000. Sam George’s 20,000 is secured because his friends will vote for him. But whatever numbers are left, he dare not cross that bridge. He is even aware that he will only have 20,000 people voting for him. That is what he will get and that is what he has in the register.



Definitely, there will be some people who will still be NDC fanatics without looking at the development pattern but majority of the people in Ningo-Prampram will tow the development path. And that is the rescue mission for Ningo-Prampram”.



According to Alex, Sam George has neglected the development of the constituency to project himself by flooding the constituency with posters and billboards of himself. He contrasts himself to Sam George when he says, “When it gets to a time when my people need water, I call for tankers of water for them just to deliver to them. When they needed Poly Tanks, I delivered it to them. I have been trained to do what is necessary before any other thing. I could have used the same things to have built all these billboards but I think there are important things that my people need”.

When quizzed on whether 2016’s history of Ningo-Prampram will repeat itself, Alex Martey responded, “In the previous election, he had that 10,000 gap against Sly Tetteh. At the time, the total number on the register was about 63,000. Now the number is 96,000. So do the analysis. Everybody is starting from zero”.



The Ningo-Prampram constituency has been considered a stronghold of the NDC considering that since the onset of the fourth republic, Members of Parliament for the constituency have emerged from the NDC.



The NPP is however confident that, come 2020 elections, the status quo will change.