Election 2020: Sammy Gyamfi 'exposes' Electoral Commission on vote padding

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi says there are some votes which were padded by the Electoral Commission in order to secure more votes for the NPP’s candidate to help him win the December 7 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Communications Officer of the party presented some cases of vote padding in some constituencies across the country.



Sammy Gyamfi named Ejisu, Atwima Kwanwoma, Akrofuom, Atwima Nwabiagya North, Manhyia North and Gushegu constituencies as some few areas the initial audit of the pink sheet the party has uncovered as votes padded for Akufo-Addo.



He indicated at the news conference that, the party has also discovered some incidence of over-voting in certain areas which should null the votes completely according to the law that governs elections in the country.



He said what the party has detected in their audit of the pink sheets is “naked thievery”.



Sammy Gyamfi cited an example thus, “So Sunyani West SDA Primary School, Chiraa 1 Polling Station, the number of voters on the voter’s register is 49. Total ballots allocated to the polling station by the EC per the constituency ballot statistics document they themselves gave political parties is 60.”

“Yet, the total votes cast at the polling station is 466 as recorded on the face of the pink sheet. If this is not evidence of electoral fraud, then what is it?” he questioned.



“Mind you, this is just one out of the thousands of cases of over-voting we have uncovered through our painstaking audit of pink sheets,” he added.







Sammy Gyamfi averred, “right from the onset, it was clear that the NPP was given an illegal advantage to cheat by the Electoral Commission. They have been given official ballot papers which were security materials, stamped with the EC’s validation stamp…”



Sammy Gyamfi stressed that the NDC have “all the pink sheets and at the right time, we are going to make our findings public”.

The EC within 48 hours of voting on Wednesday, December 9, declared the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president-elect of Ghana, but has changed its figures several times, all of which point to a run-off election, yet the EC claims its wrongful addition of figures and calculation of percentages are correct.



For example, the EC on Thursday, December 10, issued a statement admitting an error saying its Chairperson, “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast”.



“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson.”



John Dramani Mahama, who led the NDC into the 2020 elections, at a press conference after the EC declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential race, described the results as ‘flawed and fictionalised.’



Mahama averred that data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana showed that he had won the 2020 presidential election, insisting that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.

He, therefore, rejected the outcome of the presidential election.



A photo of the statistics displayed at the press conference below.



