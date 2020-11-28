Election 2020: Security strategy to change over ‘missing’ names

Ghana is set to go to the polls on December 7, 2020

Security agencies in the Ashanti Region are reporting a chunk number of personnel’s names cannot be found in the Special Voting List.

They say the situation may force them to rearrange their deployment strategies, since the affected personnel will have to cast their ballots with the civilians on election day, December 7.



Though the situation appears widespread, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been heavily affected.



A spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, DOIII Ackah Desmond, confirmed this.



During Akoma FM‘s outdoor morning show dubbed ‘People’s Debate’, representatives from the various security agencies including the National Road Safety Authority complained about the mass missing of their names from the list.



Ashanti Regional Police PRO ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who represented the Ghana Police Service, stressed that although “we have acknowledged some reports of our personnel on the subject, we are making plans to ensure none is disenfranchised”.

DOIII Ackah Desmond assured that “we are working around the clock to ensure personnel cast their votes”.



For security reasons, they couldn’t quantify the number of personnel affected but they further assured that their various commands are revisiting the drawing board to secure the votes of those affected.



The maiden edition of the ‘People’s Debate’ held at Adum in the Central Business District of the Ashanti Region brought together constituents who had the chance to face their political heads with their baffling questions and issues.



