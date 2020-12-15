Election 2020: Smart NDC outwitted us – Kennedy Agyapong concedes

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has given the National Democratic Congress credit for pulling a fast one on the New Patriotic Party in the December elections.

Kennedy Agyapong says the NDC developed a network that ensured that the party benefited from the gaps in the electoral system.



He disclosed that despite having the advantage of incumbency, the NPP could not implement a strategy that could have rendered the machinations of the NDC ineffective.



Kennedy Agyapong as usual, alleged without proof that the NDC paid an amount of money to Electoral Commission staff to manipulate the polls in their favour.



"Election 2020 was calm but a lot of things happened. When you are in government, there are some things you can’t complain about. NDC were smart and they outwitted us. I said before that they were waiting for the EC recruitment and send money to them. The NDC paid money and they paid big.



Kennedy Agyapong urged the NPP to be excited with the outcome of the 2020 polls.



According to him, a careful study of the result indicates that Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted for the ruling party but some compromised EC officials tried to rig the elections for the NDC.

“If you do an analysis, the NPP should be happy because Ghanaians voted for them but the officials did evil things. They did a lot of bad things. The chairperson is at the top but those on the ground really did bad stuff. A typical example is Effutu. They had 990 spoilt ballots and the majority of these ballots belonged to the NPP,” he said on Net2 TV.



Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama of the NDC garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



These figures have been contested by the NDC and its flagbearer, who has given the strongest indication that they will be going to the Supreme Court to have the results overturned.



John Mahama at a press conference rejected the results and vowed to ensure that what he considers to be justice prevails in this case.



However, some religious figures and CSOs have called on the two leading parties to ensure that the peace of the country is protected.