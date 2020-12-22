Election 2020: Stop demonstrations in Ashanti region - NPP group warns NDC

An image of National Democratic Congress protestors

Voice of the Elephant, a youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from any further demonstration in the Ashanti Region.

The group on its intelligence said the NDC has planned to use subsequent demonstrations in the region to burn some markets in the region, this, the group has promised to meet NDC “boot to boot” if they dare.



A press release issued on Monday, December 21, 2020, and signed by their leader Nana Obrempong Frimpong, the group appealed to the NDC led by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to cease the demonstrations and allow peace to reign in Ashanti Region this Christmas.



Supporters of the NDC in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, December 20, 2020, embarked on a protest against the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect by the Electoral Commission in the just-ended polls.







The demonstrators, which wants the EC to overturn the verdict in John Mahama favour, burnt car tyres on the streets which led to a confrontation with the military and the police in an attempt to douse the burning tyres.

“Should Asiedu Nketia and his NDC be adamant and decides to hold any demonstration in the Ashanti region and part of the country, THE ELEPHANT WILL NOT BE SILENT this time. We will meet them boot to boot, we can assure them, they will not like the results,” they warned.



"We hear the NDC intends to burn some markets in the Ashanti region as they have done in Accra. But we promise the NDC people in the region, if they do, we retaliate,” the group assured the NDC.



The group also appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Interior Minister to deal ruthlessly with the NDC as per the laws of the land and stop pampering them.



“We ask the NDC to go to court if they have any issue concerning the December 7 polls just as Nana Akufo Addo did in the 2012 elections,” the release concluded.