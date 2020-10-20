Election 2020: Thank you for easing tension – Asiedu Walker to EC

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker has expressed profound gratitude to the Electoral Commission for what he described as the gradual easing of tension, barely two months to the December 7 polls.

His comments come a day after he, together with 11 other aspirants were cleared to compete in the upcoming elections.



According to him, the Jean Mensa-led EC deserves some commendation for delivering a convincing result with regards to the list of qualified aspirants.



Addressing the media during a brief encounter, October 20, 2020, Mr Asiedu Walker said: “I’d like to thank the EC led by lady Jean Mensa…and the whole team for actually bringing the tension in the electoral season in this country down a notch…”

He further called on other political parties and other stakeholders in the upcoming elections to be circumspect in their actions in order to achieve the goal of a peaceful election.



“I think we were all witnesses to the tension in anticipation of the result. They’ve done a very very good job thus far. We implore all the political parties to temper their resolve and get to a point where we have a non-violent type election for 2020…,” Mr Asiedu Walker.



Kwame Asiedu Walker is contesting the presidential position with Jacob Osei Yeboah who previously contested the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections as an independent candidate.