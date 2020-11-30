Presidential candidate, Asiedu Walker’s convoy involved in an accident

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Alfred Aseidu Walker, was involved in an accident on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.
Mr Asiedu Walker and his running mate Jacob Osei Yeboah, who are on a tour in the region were scheduled to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II later that day to pay a courtesy call on him when the incident occurred.
According to the photographer of Mr. Walker, 3 of his vehicles were damaged, however, there were no casualties recorded.
Mr Asiedu Walker is the only Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2020 general elections.
He has been touring the various regions with his campaign messages with the hope of winning the presidential seat.

